AIRLINK 217.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FCCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
MLCF 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
OGDC 221.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
PACE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 43.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.18%)
PTC 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 107.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.35%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SYM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TPLP 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 116,037 Decreased By -1550 (-1.32%)
KSE30 36,512 Decreased By -552.6 (-1.49%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm opens higher on stronger Dalian palm olein, Chicago soyoil

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday for a second consecutive session, supported by stronger Dalian palm olein and Chicago soyoil.

Palm oil ends with more than 5% weekly losses

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 41 ringgit, or 0.94%, to 4,409 ringgit ($980.00) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.96%, while its palm oil contract added 1.67%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.63%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices hovered at their highest levels since October as investors eyed the impact on global fuel demand from colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere and Beijing’s economic stimulus measures.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.07% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Indonesia’s energy and mineral resources minister signed a decree last Friday allocating 15.6 million kilolitres of biodiesel for 2025 distribution, while giving the industry until the end of next month to adapt to the higher level of the fuel in the mix.

  • India’s palm oil imports in December plunged to their lowest in nine months as a rally in prices to a 2-1/2-year high prompted refiners to increase purchases of substitute soyoil that was available at a discount, five dealers said.

  • Palm oil may test resistance zone of 4,423 ringgit to 4,460 ringgit per metric ton, as it has stabilized around key support at 4,263 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm opens higher on stronger Dalian palm olein, Chicago soyoil

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Read more stories