Stray dogs at JIAP: DG PPA orders action

KARACHI: The Director General of Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, called an urgent meeting on Sunday following viral footage showing stray dogs in the General Aviation Area of Jinnah International Airport.

The high-level meeting, which included Deputy Director General Sadiq ur Rehman and directors from various departments, focused on addressing safety concerns and reviewing current wildlife control measures.

“The airside is under constant surveillance with specialized bird and wildlife control teams working around the clock,” said the Manager Airside during the briefing. Officials emphasized that comprehensive safety inspections are conducted before every takeoff and landing, with no formal reports of wildlife interference in core operational areas.

The administration clarified that the General Aviation Area, where the dogs were spotted, is separate from the main airport premises and more susceptible to animal intrusions due to its semi-open layout. Work is currently underway to repair breaches in the boundary wall.

AVM Saeed personally inspected the General Aviation Area and directed officials to explore implementing advanced technology for enhanced security measures. The authority stressed that no flight cancellations have occurred due to wildlife presence, and there have been no confirmed incidents of stray dogs approaching taxiing aircraft.

“We maintain rigorous safety protocols across all our facilities,” a PAA spokesperson stated. “The recent incident is being addressed with utmost priority to ensure continued operational safety.”

The PAA administration has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining international safety standards while acknowledging the challenges posed by the airport’s urban location.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025