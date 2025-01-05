AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fed’s Kugler, Daly say job not done on inflation

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2025 12:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Two Federal Reserve policymakers on Saturday said they feel the U.S. central bank’s job on taming inflation is not yet done, but also signaled they do not want to risk damaging the labor market as they try to finish that job.

The remarks, from Governor Adriana Kugler and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, highlight the delicate balancing act facing U.S. central bankers this year as they look to slow their pace of rate-cutting. The Fed lowered short-term rates by a full percentage point last year, to a current range of 4.25%-4.50%.

Inflation by the Fed’s preferred measure is well down from its mid-2022 peak of around 7%, registering 2.4% in November. Still that’s above the Fed’s 2% goal, and in December policymakers projected slower progress toward that goal than they had earlier anticipated.

“We are fully aware that we are not there yet - no one is popping champagne anywhere,” Kugler said at the annual American Economic Association conference in San Francisco. “And at the same time … we want the unemployment rate to stay where it is” and not increase rapidly.

In November, unemployment was 4.2%, consistent in both her and colleague Daly’s view with maximum employment, the Fed’s second goal alongside its price stability goal.

“At this point, I would not want to see further slowing in the labor market – maybe gradually moving around in bumps and chunks on a given month, but certainly not additional slowing in the labor market,” said Daly, who was speaking on the same panel.

The policymakers were not asked, nor did they volunteer their views, about the potential impact of incoming president Donald Trump’s economic policies, including tariffs and tax cuts, which some have speculated could fuel growth and reignite inflation.

Two Federal Reserve policymakers on Saturday said they feel the U.S. central bank’s job on taming inflation is not yet done, but also signaled they do not want to risk damaging the labor market as they try to finish that job.

The remarks, from Governor Adriana Kugler and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, highlight the delicate balancing act facing U.S. central bankers this year as they look to slow their pace of rate-cutting.

The Fed lowered short-term rates by a full percentage point last year, to a current range of 4.25%-4.50%.

Inflation by the Fed’s preferred measure is well down from its mid-2022 peak of around 7%, registering 2.4% in November.

Fed’s Daly says this week’s rate cut was ‘close call’

Still that’s above the Fed’s 2% goal, and in December policymakers projected slower progress toward that goal than they had earlier anticipated.

“We are fully aware that we are not there yet - no one is popping champagne anywhere,” Kugler said at the annual American Economic Association conference in San Francisco.

“And at the same time … we want the unemployment rate to stay where it is” and not increase rapidly.

In November, unemployment was 4.2%, consistent in both her and colleague Daly’s view with maximum employment, the Fed’s second goal alongside its price stability goal.

“At this point, I would not want to see further slowing in the labor market – maybe gradually moving around in bumps and chunks on a given month, but certainly not additional slowing in the labor market,” said Daly, who was speaking on the same panel.

The policymakers were not asked, nor did they volunteer their views, about the potential impact of incoming president Donald Trump’s economic policies, including tariffs and tax cuts, which some have speculated could fuel growth and reignite inflation.

Two Federal Reserve policymakers on Saturday said they feel the U.S. central bank’s job on taming inflation is not yet done, but also signaled they do not want to risk damaging the labor market as they try to finish that job.

The remarks, from Governor Adriana Kugler and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, highlight the delicate balancing act facing U.S. central bankers this year as they look to slow their pace of rate-cutting.

The Fed lowered short-term rates by a full percentage point last year, to a current range of 4.25%-4.50%.

Inflation by the Fed’s preferred measure is well down from its mid-2022 peak of around 7%, registering 2.4% in November.

Still that’s above the Fed’s 2% goal, and in December policymakers projected slower progress toward that goal than they had earlier anticipated.

“We are fully aware that we are not there yet - no one is popping champagne anywhere,” Kugler said at the annual American Economic Association conference in San Francisco. “And at the same time … we want the unemployment rate to stay where it is” and not increase rapidly.

In November, unemployment was 4.2%, consistent in both her and colleague Daly’s view with maximum employment, the Fed’s second goal alongside its price stability goal.

“At this point, I would not want to see further slowing in the labor market – maybe gradually moving around in bumps and chunks on a given month, but certainly not additional slowing in the labor market,” said Daly, who was speaking on the same panel.

The policymakers were not asked, nor did they volunteer their views, about the potential impact of incoming president Donald Trump’s economic policies, including tariffs and tax cuts, which some have speculated could fuel growth and reignite inflation.

US Federal Reserve U.S. central bank San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly Governor Adriana Kugler

Comments

200 characters

Fed’s Kugler, Daly say job not done on inflation

PM Shehbaz says SMEs backbone of economy

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Indian forces clash with Maoist rebels, five dead

Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia’s Kursk

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

Antony Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea

Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

Read more stories