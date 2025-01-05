Blast on bus kills six people, injures 30 in Turbat

TURBAT: At least six people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a blast hits a bus carrying security forces personnel in Turbat city in Balochistan on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the Bahman area, where a bus travelling from Karachi to Turbat was targeted in the attack. A remote-control blast took place near a bus which was carrying police men.

The bus was carrying security personnel when the explosion occurred.

Among the injured were five police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Serious Crime Wing Zohaib Mohsin, whose vehicle was passing nearby at the time of the blast. Six members of his family also sustained injuries in the explosion.

Those injured also include police personnel. At least eight of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, according to police sources.

Security forces and rescue workers quickly reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured persons to a hospital. Sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. “Beasts who target innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings,” he said, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for speedy recovery of the injured.

Naqvi also assured the victims’ families of the government’s full support.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the Turbat blast, expressing sadness over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. “Those who target innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings,” he echoed Naqvi’s remarks.

Bugti also expressed grief with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The provincial government’s spokesman, Shahid Rind, said SSP Zohaib Mohsin was slightly injured in the Turbat blast, adding that the nature of the blast was being determined.