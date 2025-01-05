AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-05

Intense cold wave forecast: Karachi receives first winter shower

INP Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: The city of Karachi experienced its first rain of the winter season early Saturday morning, as drizzle and light showers were reported across various areas, signaling the onset of colder weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy weather throughout the day, with the possibility of further light drizzle in some regions.

According to PMD’s forecast, the weather in Karachi will remain cool, with temperatures expected to drop further due to westerly winds. Weather expert Owais Hyder emphasized that the light rainfall could lead to an intensification of the cold spell starting from Saturday, with temperatures likely to dip even more in the coming days.

The drizzle, which began in the early hours, was observed in several prominent areas, including Sharea Faisal, Karsaz, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, MA Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Guru Mandir, Dalmia, Shanti Nagar, Scheme 33, University Road, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Baldia Town, Orangi Town, and North Nazimabad. Additionally, light rain was reported in Hub Chowki and Surjani.

In a broader context, the ongoing weather changes are part of the PMD’s forecast, which earlier predicted a chillier phase starting from January 4. The cool weather is attributed to the influence of westerly winds, which are expected to continue affecting the region in the coming days.

Despite the rain, air quality in Karachi remained a major concern. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a “very unhealthy” level of 257, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.

The concentration of PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter capable of entering the bloodstream when inhaled — was recorded at 182 µg/m³, which is over 36 times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended safety levels.

In other parts of the country, the winter season is also making its presence felt. Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, along with surrounding areas like Ziarat, Mastung, Lakpass, and Kan Mehtarzai, received their first snowfall of the season. The snowfall followed brief rain showers, which are expected to persist until January 5.

The weather department also indicated the likelihood of snowfall in Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, and Barkhan during the same period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bannu received light showers, while intermittent snowfall was recorded in Gilgit’s Diamir, Babusar Top, and Nanga Parbat.

