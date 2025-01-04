Soil moisture stress may affect crop growth in 3 provinces

LAHORE: Near normal to slightly below normal rainfall with above normal day time temperature in southern parts (Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab) may not significantly improve soil moisture levels and soil moisture stress is expected in these areas, which may affect crop growth during the period, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In addition, it added, above-normal temperatures could accelerate crop development, potentially leading to early maturation especially in lower parts. This might reduce grain filling stages for early sowing areas of wheat and barley that may have negative impact on yields.

However, higher-than-normal temperatures will reduce the risk of frost, which could be beneficial for present vegetative stages for Rabi crops. Similarly, warmer-than-normal temperatures may reduce fog intensity; however, radiative cooling on clear nights could still lead to fog in the plains of Punjab, KP, and adjacent areas.

Overall near-normal rainfall is expected all over the country throughout the month of January. A tendency for slightly above normal rainfall is expected in central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with North and East Punjab during January 2025. However, the southern parts of the country are expected to receive near normal rainfall.

According to the PMD officials, mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal nationwide during the month of January with maximum departure over Kashmir and adjoining areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The monthly outlook has further suggested that slightly above-normal rainfall in northern areas could enhance reservoir inflows, supporting hydropower generation. However, elevated temperatures may increase electricity demand, straining energy resources, particularly in regions dependent on hydropower.

It may be noted that Met Office has already predicted that after a long dry period a frontal weather system is likely to enter western parts of the country on 01st January, 2025 (evening/night) and may persist in upper parts till 06th January, 2025.

Heavy Snowfall may cause road closure/ slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, and adjacent areas from 2nd to 6th January, 2025, it said and adding that a similar trend may also be witnessed in Balochistan.

