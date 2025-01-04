AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-04

Soil moisture stress may affect crop growth in 3 provinces

Hamid Waleed Published 04 Jan, 2025 08:04am

LAHORE: Near normal to slightly below normal rainfall with above normal day time temperature in southern parts (Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab) may not significantly improve soil moisture levels and soil moisture stress is expected in these areas, which may affect crop growth during the period, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In addition, it added, above-normal temperatures could accelerate crop development, potentially leading to early maturation especially in lower parts. This might reduce grain filling stages for early sowing areas of wheat and barley that may have negative impact on yields.

However, higher-than-normal temperatures will reduce the risk of frost, which could be beneficial for present vegetative stages for Rabi crops. Similarly, warmer-than-normal temperatures may reduce fog intensity; however, radiative cooling on clear nights could still lead to fog in the plains of Punjab, KP, and adjacent areas.

Overall near-normal rainfall is expected all over the country throughout the month of January. A tendency for slightly above normal rainfall is expected in central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with North and East Punjab during January 2025. However, the southern parts of the country are expected to receive near normal rainfall.

According to the PMD officials, mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal nationwide during the month of January with maximum departure over Kashmir and adjoining areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The monthly outlook has further suggested that slightly above-normal rainfall in northern areas could enhance reservoir inflows, supporting hydropower generation. However, elevated temperatures may increase electricity demand, straining energy resources, particularly in regions dependent on hydropower.

It may be noted that Met Office has already predicted that after a long dry period a frontal weather system is likely to enter western parts of the country on 01st January, 2025 (evening/night) and may persist in upper parts till 06th January, 2025.

Heavy Snowfall may cause road closure/ slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, and adjacent areas from 2nd to 6th January, 2025, it said and adding that a similar trend may also be witnessed in Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMD Rainfall pakistan weather provinces Soil moisture crop growth

Comments

200 characters

Soil moisture stress may affect crop growth in 3 provinces

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories