AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-04

“‘Sunshine gold’ dethrones ‘black gold’”

Qamar Bashir Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 08:29am

Collectively, the top ten ‘sunshine gold nations’ save over $60 billion annually, demonstrating solar energy’s role in enhancing energy security and cutting costs. If solar cell efficiency continues to improve, reaching consistent 40-50 percent efficiency in the coming decades, solar energy could progressively replace oil across various sectors.

By 2035, solar could significantly reduce oil demand for electricity generation, which accounts for 10-15 percent of current usage, especially with advancements in energy storage and grid integration.

By 2050, with widespread adoption and enhanced technology, solar could replace 70-80 percent of global oil demand, particularly in electricity, transportation (via electric vehicles), and industrial heating.

A complete replacement of oil by solar energy is plausible by the 2060s, contingent on overcoming technological, political, and infrastructural barriers.

This transition would bring profound economic changes. Oil-importing nations would save trillions, enhance energy security, and reduce geopolitical risks, while oil-exporting countries could face severe economic disruptions, necessitating diversification.

Global energy markets would shift towards renewables, fostering job creation in solar industries but challenging oil-dependent economies. Additionally, transitioning to solar energy would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, offering environmental and health benefits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

solar energy global energy markets Global oil

Comments

200 characters

“‘Sunshine gold’ dethrones ‘black gold’”

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories