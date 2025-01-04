No room for corruption in govt hospitals: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said there is no room for corruption in government hospitals and asked the vice-chancellors and principals of health institutions to identify corruption in hospitals.

“There is zero tolerance for corruption in government hospitals; we are trying to complete the revamping project in government hospitals on a fast track,” the minister said.

While addressing a meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all dialysis centres in Punjab are being inspected. “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being established in Lahore for cancer patients, while Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology is being established in Sargodha for heart disease patients,” he said, adding: “We want to take government hospitals to automation. We are removing the shortcomings in the Universal Health Insurance Programme on a priority basis.”

He said, “Providing the best medical facilities to patients coming to government hospitals is among the top priorities. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab,” he added.

