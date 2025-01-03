AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Markets

Australian shares inch higher on commodity boost

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:31am

Australian shares inched higher on Friday, driven by gains in commodity-related stocks and financials, as investors looked forward to a key inflation report due next week that could influence the interest rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had climbed 0.3% to 8,221.5 by 2325 GMT.

The benchmark has declined 0.5% so far this week in what could be its fourth weekly fall in five.

Market participants were awaiting figures on consumer prices for November to gauge the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next move.

Brokerage JP Morgan expects a quarter-point rate cut next month following the central bank’s dovish tilt and December meeting minutes.

Miners rose as much as 0.5% to hit their highest level since Dec. 19 and were on track for a second consecutive session of gain.

Among top gainers in the sub-index, uranium miners Paladin Energy and Boss Energy jumped more than 8% each.

Canadian uranium miner Cameco said overnight that production at its Inkai joint venture in Kazakhstan was suspended due to a delay in paperwork submission. Cameco holds a 40% stake in the joint venture, while Kazakhstan-based Kazatomprom owns 60%.

Australian shares kick off 2025 on positive note as commodity stocks gain

“Delays at Inkai could impact both CCO and KZAP’s production outlook, contributing to market tightness and potentially leading to higher uranium prices,” said George Ross, senior analyst, metals and mining research at Argonaut.

“This is positive for uranium producers like BOE and PDN, who have production ramping up at their respective operations.”

Energy stocks rose 1.4% to hit their highest level since Nov. 25, after oil prices settled higher on Thursday.

The sub-index was on track for a second straight weekly gain.

Gold stocks jumped as much as 2.7% to touch their highest level since Dec. 19, helped by a rise in bullion prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,118.98 as trading resumed after a two-day break.

Australian shares

