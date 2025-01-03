AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trouble in China’s shopping paradise as Hainan duty-free spending falls 29%

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:21am
People walk in the Sanya International Duty-Free shopping complex in Sanya, Hainan province, China. Photo: Reuters
People walk in the Sanya International Duty-Free shopping complex in Sanya, Hainan province, China. Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Duty-free spending in China’s island province of Hainan, where global luxury players from LVMH to Kering have set up shop, slumped 29.3% last year as a weak economy saw a sharp drop in domestic visitors.

Shoppers visiting Hainan, known for its glitzy seafront hotels and sandy beaches, spent 30.94 billion yuan ($4.24 billion) on duty-free goods in 2024, local customs data showed on Thursday, falling 29.3% from a year earlier.

The number of shoppers visiting Hainan fell 15.9% to 5.683 million, the data showed, from 6.756 million in 2023.

While the retail spend in Hainan is not significant to the national economy, the declines deal a blow to foreign luxury brands counting on a post-pandemic boom that tripled sales to 43.76 billion yuan in 2023 from 2019, helped by a policy move in 2020 to raise duty-free purchase limits in Hainan’s 12 duty-free malls.

The 2024 slump also bodes ill for plans to turn the entire island, roughly the size of Belgium, into a duty-free shopping zone in 2025.

As part of the expansion, brands would be able to run their own duty-free stores rather than rely on partnerships with local players such as China Duty Free Group.

There are also hopes that a wholly tax-free Hainan would draw Chinese consumers away from competing foreign duty-free hubs such as South Korea’s Jeju Island and help kick-start a consumption engine in China’s south.

China stocks set for biggest weekly loss in a year amid economy, tariff worries

Domestic consumption has resumed a lower trajectory particularly in the second half of 2024 as a wave of “revenge spending” after the enforced frugality of the COVID pandemic faded.

Overall retail sales grew just 3.0% in November from a year earlier, far less than the 4.6% expansion expected by analysts. Late last year, top officials of China’s ruling Communist Party said China ought to “vigorously” boost consumption in 2025 and seek to expand domestic demand “in all directions”.

China Duty free Hainan duty free

Comments

200 characters

Trouble in China’s shopping paradise as Hainan duty-free spending falls 29%

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories