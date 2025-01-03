AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Army court’s clemency decision hailed by SCBA

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president appreciated the acceptance of clemency petitions by Army Court of Appeals from around 19 individuals involved in 9th May riots.

SCBA chief Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that it is encouraging to see that the Army Court of Appeals has accepted clemency petitions from around 19 individuals involved in 9th May riots. “We note that more than 67 people indicted in connection with these riots have also filed clemency appeals. We hope that all petitions seeking clemency on humanitarian grounds are approved.”

It is equally heartening to see that these individuals have acknowledged their serious mistakes and expressed regret, which has led them to file these petitions. It is evident that those alleged to be involved in the riots were politically manipulated and became tools of unrest, acting on the directives of their political handlers. Nevertheless, a fault confessed is half redressed.

The acceptance of these clemency petitions is commendable. Those responsible for addressing such sensitive issues have provided these individuals with an opportunity for a second chance. They deserve equal recognition for their compassion in prioritising the well-being of the country and its citizens.

“We view this as a positive move toward lowering the political temperature amid the ongoing crises and polarisation. Now, it is crucial for political leaders to also demonstrate restraint, acknowledge their errs, and take on a constructive role in advancing the country’s interests.

“We understand that today marks the second round of dialogue between the government and the opposition. It is important for all parties to recognise that the only way forward is through dialogue, discussions, mutual respect, constructive engagement, and political tolerance. These elements are vital for fostering a strong and vibrant nation in terms of its economy, politics, democracy, and security. We hope for successful conclusion of these talks,” he concluded.

