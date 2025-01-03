AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Jan 03, 2025

Establishment of military bases: FO denies any plan to offer Gwadar Port to any other country, entity

Naveed Siddiqui Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, on Thursday, said that Pakistan has no design whatever to offer Gwadar Port to any other country or entity for establishment of military bases.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch categorically dismissed reports of handing over Gwadar Port to China or any other country for setting up a military base. “Gwadar Port, developed with the support of China, is for the development of Pakistan,” she elaborated.

The Foreign Office has also expressed grave concerns over Indian extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings inside Pakistan.

No plan to give bases to any foreign govt or military: FO

Outgoing FO Spokesperson Baloch said India’s subversive and espionage activities are not just limited to Pakistan.

India’s network of extra territorial killings and abductions has now gone global and other countries are also concerned about India’s extra territorial activities. She added that Pakistan desires friendly relations with all its neighbours including Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan had a robust mechanism of dialogue and channel of communications with Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will like to continue dialogue with the neighbouring country on all aspects of bilateral relations including the issues related to security and border management,” she said, adding Pakistan was fully capable of defending its national security and sovereignty against any internal or external threat.

She has also rejected the reports that Pakistani security forces have entered Afghanistan’s Wakhan strip.

To a query, the spokesperson said Pakistani law enforcement agencies use to conduct military operations against militants along border areas. Our security forces respond to terrorists when they try to enter into Pakistan’s territory, she pointed out.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States were enjoying cordial relationships and would continue to benefit through mutual ties.

The Pak-Afghan border is an internationally-recognised border and it cannot be changed by a single assertion or statement from any individual.

Responding to a query, Baloch said Pakistan was currently not in direct contact with the new Syrian dispensation. She, however, wished best of luck for Syrians.

