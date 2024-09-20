No plan to give bases to any foreign govt or military: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday rejected the “unfounded speculation”, claiming that Pakistan “promised” a militarised naval base at Gwadar “to maintain a permanent presence in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman,” saying Islamabad has no plans to give bases to any foreign government or military directed against any other country.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch’s reply came during her weekly media briefing in response to a question about media reports that claim that Pakistan has promised China a militarised naval base in Gwadar.

“This speculation is completely unfounded and rejected. There is absolutely no basis for these speculations. Pakistan, as we had said in the past, has no plans to give bases to a foreign government or military directed against any other country,” Baloch said.

To another question about India’s reported move to freeze the Permanent Indus Commission’s meetings till amendments in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the spokesperson refused to indulge in “speculation” and hoped that India will comply with all the relevant provision of the Treaty.

“I am not going to indulge in speculation on something, we believe has not yet happened…Pakistan considers the IWT for both Pakistan and India. Pakistan is committed to its full implementation and we hope that India will also comply with all the relevant provisions of the IWT,” she hoped.

She said that IWT is an important treaty that has served both Pakistan and India well over the last several decades. “We believe it is the gold standard of bilateral treaties on water sharing, Pakistan is fully committed to its implementation. We expect India to also remain committed to the treaty. Pakistan believes that it is our collective responsibility to maintain ecological balance, protect our environment and avoid measures which may have adverse implications for the environment,” she said.

She added that the two countries have a mechanism of Indus Commissioners, and “we believe all issues pertaining to this Treaty can be discussed in this mechanism.”

To another question, she rejected Acting Afghan Consul General’s explanation for not standing during the Pakistani national anthem at an event in Peshawar, terming the action a violation of diplomatic norms.

She said that Pakistan considers the act of the Acting Afghanistan Consul General as reprehensible, saying this has hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan has conveyed its strong protest to the Afghanistan authorities on the matter.

Asked whether Pakistan can expel the Afghan diplomat by declaring him as persona non grata, she said that decisions will be taken after due internal deliberations and conclusion of talks with the Afghan government.

“Pakistan reserves the right to take action in accordance with diplomatic norms and practices,” she added.

When asked about Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement in which he had accepted the explanation given by the Afghan consulate, the spokesperson underlined according to the Constitution, conduct of foreign policy is the prerogative of the federal government.

“Secondly, there are procedures in place regarding interaction with foreign diplomats and inviting them to important events and activities, and we hope that all government departments, including our provincial governments, will follow those guidelines,” she added.

To another query, she confirmed that Hafiz Muhibullah Shakir, the Acting Council General, is on a valid visa and enjoys diplomatic status.

She said that these are diplomatic norms which are respected by diplomats around the world, where respect is shown to the flag and anthem of the host country. “We expect that any individual who enjoys diplomatic status in Pakistan to respect those norms,” she added.

To another query about social media reports regarding “secret” meetings in 2023 by the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and [then] Finance Minister and the current Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with DG IAEA, “without the involvement of Pakistani nuclear authorities regarding the potential sale of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal”, she termed these reports as “fake and preposterous”.

“The deputy prime minister has not held any meetings with any individual or entity on Pakistan’s nuclear program. That’s one thing. Secondly, we had earlier discussed the visit of Director General IAEA that took place last year,” she explained.

In that context, we must look at the mandate of IAEA, she said, adding that the IAEA is an organisation, a UN agency that focuses on peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

“So such malicious reports, we believe, have no grounds whatsoever. They have no agenda but to politicise Pakistan’s nuclear program. The sanctity and security of Pakistan’s nuclear program is paramount for the entire Pakistani nation. We, therefore, caution everyone to reject such irresponsible and malicious propaganda,” she asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024