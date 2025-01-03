Gold prices surge

KARACHI: Gold prices continued its uptrend on Thursday with the global rates inching up, traders said. The precious metal gained a value by Rs1,100 per tola and Rs943 per 10 grams, selling for Rs274,700 and Rs235,511 respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

However, the open market painted a different picture, with gold prices significantly higher at Rs282,500 per tola but silver was slightly underrated at Rs3,300 per tola.

On the world market, gold bullion gained slight momentum, rising $11 to $2,635, while silver traded at over $29 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices stood firm at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, according to the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025