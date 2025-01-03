Salaam Takaful Limited: Message from Rizwan Hussain Managing Director &CEO Salaam Takaful Limited

TEXT: Alhamdulillah! We have closed another remarkable year, and I am delighted to share with you the extraordinary achievements of Salaam Takaful Limited of the year 2024. This year has been a testament to our resolute commitment to growth, resilience, and innovation. With immense gratitude to the Almighty, I announce that Salaam Takaful Limited has achieved yet another milestone by crossing PKR 5 billion in Gross Written Contribution, further solidifying our position as the largest general Takaful operator in Pakistan.

This significant achievement reflects the dedication, passion, and hard work of our exceptional team and the steadfast trust and support of our valued partners, stakeholders, policyholders and last but not the least, our board of directors, and our esteemed regulator, SECP. Together, we continue to rise, setting new benchmarks in the industry and redefining the standards of excellence in Islamic insurance.

In 2024, we achieved a landmark moment by launching Salaam Family Takaful Limited, a new company dedicated to providing unprecedented financial protection and savings solutions. As the first ever digital family Takaful operator, Salaam Family Takaful Limited introduced “Salaam Life & Savings”, a groundbreaking product that combines Islamic life insurance with savings returns. With 100% allocation and policyholders’ breakeven from Day 1, hassle-free withdrawals, laced with all the immaculate benefits of an Islamic Life Takaful policy, this product reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions. Policy acquisition and post acquisition services are kept as convenient as possible with every assistance provided through our digital channels like our state-of-the-art online portal and Salaam Life and Savings App.

Throughout the year, Salaam Takaful Limited continued to excel in offering tech-based Takaful solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our policyholders. Our flagship innovations, including the Pay As You Drive Motor Takaful and Parametric-based Crop Takaful, have gained widespread recognition both locally and internationally for addressing critical gaps in the insurance market. These products are a testament to our mission of embedding technology into all facets of our processes and products, ensuring a seamless experience for our policyholders.

Our Salaam App has been further enhanced with features significantly simplifying claims processes. The app’s integration with the Salaam Virtual Clinic, offering free medical consultations, continues to be one of our most well-received services, creating tangible value for our policyholders. Similarly, our WhatsAppRaabta service has proven to be a game-changer, enabling effortless access to policy details and product information, reinforcing our commitment to leveraging technology for convenience and satisfaction.

Our achievements are deeply rooted in our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Through initiatives that promote financial inclusion and societal betterment, we continue to uphold our values and contribute positively to the communities we serve.

Looking ahead, we are determined to maintain this unstoppable momentum in 2025 and beyond. With Salaam Family Takaful Limited now broadening our scope, we are more equipped than ever to address the diverse financial needs of our stakeholders. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team, partners, and policyholders for their trust and support. Together, we will continue to rise, innovate, and make a lasting impact, Insha’Allah!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025