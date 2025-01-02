AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red; Saudi gains

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 06:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday in the absence of fresh factors, with the Saudi index bucking the trend to close higher.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, led by a 3.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.7% increase in Elm Company.

The Saudi bourse continued its upward trend, supported by robust fundamentals and positive growth prospects as investors eagerly await the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings announcements, said George Pavel, General Manager at Naga.com.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose as investors returned for the first trading day of the new year with an optimistic eye on China’s economy and fuel demand after a pledge by President Xi Jinping to promote growth.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.1%, hit by a 2.1% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

The Abu Dhabi index - which concluded 2024 in negative territory - dropped 1% in its first trade of the year, weighed down by a 0.6% fall in International Holding Co (IHC).

Most Gulf markets wrap up 2024 with sparse gains; Dubai stands out

Separately, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company accounted for about 20% of the almost $136.1 billion spent by sovereign wealth funds worldwide last year, overtaking Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund amid a surge in spending from Gulf countries.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.1%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank, which was up 0.8%.

Markets in Qatar and Kuwait remained closed.

-------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.2% to 12,103
 Dubai           fell 0.1% to 5,153
 Abu Dhabi       lost 1% to 9,322
 EGYPT           up 1.1% to 30,060
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.3% to 1,979
 OMAN            lost 0.1% to 4,573
-------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets in red; Saudi gains

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

Volatility seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Veon Group invests $15mn in Mobilink Bank to fuel growth, tech advancement

Efforts underway to make nuclear Pakistan an economic power: Dar

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Sale of petroleum products up 3% in December amid higher demand

Read more stories