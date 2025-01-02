Kurram: warring sides reach peace agreement

ISLAMABAD: In a much-anticipated development, warring factions of Kurram’s unrest-stricken region have finally agreed on a peace deal at a Grand Jirga held in Kohat on Wednesday.

The peace agreement was successfully brokered with the efforts of provincial KPK government to resolve the long-standing conflict in Kurram, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government spokesperson, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, announcing the development.

He emphasised the importance of the peace deal that would ultimately restore calm and bring normalcy in the area.

The grand Jirga held scores of brain-storming sessions for weeks at Commissioner Kohat Office, Barrister Saif said, adding after weeks of intense deliberations, both parties signed the accord. He said that both parties have agreed to surrender their arms and dismantle their bunkers.

One of the parties had signed the agreement earlier, while the second party completed the process on Wednesday after further consultations.

Barrister Saif said, “This agreement will bring a new era of peace and development in Kurram.” He said that mutual cooperation among the stakeholders, including the government and local administration, will ensure the agreement’s success. The peace agreement and provincial apex committee decisions will be binding upon all the parties.

Any grievances will be addressed by the Kohat or Divisional Commissioners. The dismantling of bunkers and handover of weapons will be conducted under strict administrative supervision. Under the agreement, road closures to Kurram, including the vital Parachinar-Peshawar Main Road, will remain in effect until the agreement is fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has maintained helicopter services to supply essential goods and medical aid to the area will continue to do so.

The conflict stems from a century-old land dispute, exacerbated by other issues over time including sectarian differences.

Sources said one party objected to depositing heavy weapons with tribal elders, proposing government custody instead. The closure of key routes had badly affected food and medicines’ supplies to Upper Kurram for over two months, deepening the crisis. The peace agreement marks a turning point for Kurram, long plagued by unrest.

