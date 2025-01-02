Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly refused to adjust employees of Generation Companies (Gencos) in power Distribution Companies (Discos) and directed the latter to go for fresh hiring, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

These decisions were taken at recent meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, wherein performance of three DISCOs, namely the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), was thoroughly evaluated.

The Prime Minister has already expressed his annoyance at the top management of Gencos for not complying with his directives due to which Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of three Gencos have been suspended. The sources said during a recent meeting when the issue of adjustment of Gencos employees in Discos came under discussion, Prime Minister did not agree with the proposal.

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

He directed that the GENCOs employees shall not be absorbed in the DISCOs and other organizations/attached departments of the Power Division.

“Those absorbed shall be immediately repatriated. The employees of GENCOs must be parked in surplus pool and may be given handshake/voluntary retirements. DISCOs shall make fresh equipment against their Human Resource requirements,” the sources quoted Prime Minister as saying.

He further directed that Discos shall complete the process of hiring on the C-suite positions at the earliest adding that during the process of hiring, transparency and merit shall be ensured for inducting best talent for leadership positions in terms of technical expertise and integrity.

Prime Minister directed Chairman BoD-PESCO to analyze current gains against industrial electricity to ascertain the underlying factors of improvement to further consolidate the trend. The meeting also decided that Discos shall fully automate the consumer complaint redressal system. Achievement of NEPRA permissible guidelines on complaint redressal within 24 hours of the receipt of the complaint shall be set as performance target.

The Prime Minister directed Ministry of IT&TT to develop an application for real-time information on peak-hour power consumption and off-peak-hour consumption for better planning.

It was also directed that DISCOs shall prepare (individually, DISCO- wise) a comprehensive strategy (technological solution, strict accountability, efficient complaint redressal) along with an action plan to eliminate the menace of overbilling, in the best interest of consumers.

Power Division shall prepare a comprehensive plan to install smart/advanced metering infrastructure on 100% of the feeders in their catchment areas. DISCOs shall work out estimated funds requirement. Power Division shall request the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for necessary facilitation in securing funds from Donor Agencies.

The Prime Minister also directed DISCOs to prepare anti-power theft strategy with clear cut targets on limiting/arresting the power theft by June 2025 and reduce line losses within NEPRA allowed limits.

