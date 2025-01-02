AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-02

CCP, PPRA sign addendum on e-PADS

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) have signed an addendum to their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in sharing and exchanging information, specifically related to the E-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS).

This collaboration will enable both regulators to monitor and prevent collusive practices and rigging in public procurements via the e-PADS platform. The government of Pakistan’s e-procurement system, e-PADS, is administered by PPRA for procurements across all federal government departments and institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman of CCP, and Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director of PPRA, during a ceremony held at the CCP Head Office. The event was attended by Salman Amin, Member of CCP, Shahzad Hussain, DG (Advocacy)/Registrar of CCP, Sheikh Afzaal Raza, Project Director (e-PADS), and other senior officers from both PPRA and CCP.

PPRA introduced e-PADS mainly to address inefficiencies and ensuring transparency in public procurements. It is now mandatory for all federal public sector organizations to process their procurements through this system.

Under Section 4(e) of the Competition Act, 2010, the CCP is mandated to take action against collusive tendering or bidding in the procurement of goods or services. Through this collaboration, PPRA will share e-PADS data with CCP to detect and prevent suspicious collusive practices, helping to combat anti-competitive practices and ensure fairness in public procurement.

Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman CCP, emphasized that this collaboration is a significant step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in public procurements.

The data-sharing initiative will allow for the swift detection and prevention of collusive practices, ensuring that public resources are used effectively. Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director of PPRA, stated that by successfully implementing e-PADS, PPRA is enhancing efficiency and accountability in the procurement process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou PPRA CCP E PADS E Pak Acquisition & Disposal System

Comments

200 characters

CCP, PPRA sign addendum on e-PADS

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories