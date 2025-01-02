BMPP’s Core Committee elects new office bearers

KARACHI: The Core Committee of the Businessman Panel Progressive (BMPP) has elected Saqib Fayyaz Magoon as the Chairman and Khurram Ijaz as the Secretary General of the group. Abdul Samad Budhani has been elected Vice Chairman Karachi Chapter.

An important meeting of the Core Committee of the Businessman Panel Progressive (BMPP) was held in Karachi, attended by key figures including mentors Khalid Puri and Sheikh Shafiq, Senior Vice President of FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Leader Adeel Siddiqui, Mian Shabbir Mansha, Khurram Ijaz, Sham Lal Manglani, Rizwan Ehsan, Khurram Ashfaq, and other office bearers and members of BMP Progressive from across Sindh.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed BMP Progressive's performance within the Federation over the past year. In addition, the members engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the group's future course of action, outlining key strategies and initiatives for the coming months.

In the meeting, BMP Progressive leaders also presented suggestions to improve the performance of the federation and provide facilities to the business community in the future.

On this occasion, BMP Progressive Core Committee elected Saqib Fayyaz Magoon as the chairman of BMP Progressive, while Senior Vice Chairman Dr. Jasu Mal Leemani, Secretary General Khurram ljaz, Treasurer Shakeel Ahmed, Coordinator Sindh Chambers Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Joint Secretary Aman Paracha, Vice Chairman Women Wing Nazli Abid Nassar, Coordinator All Pakistan Women Chambers Sahibzadi Maheen, Acting Chairman Karachi Haji Asif, Vice Chairman Karachi Abdul Samad, Vice Chairman Karachi Muhammad Yousuf and Media Coordinator and Spokesperson Yasir lqbal Malik were elected.

The meeting also focused extensively on the challenges faced by the business community and potential solutions, with the Federation emphasizing the need to better serve traders and promote the growth of new startups.

Addressing the gathering, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted that the FPCCI is making every effort to revive economic activity in the country and support the trade and industry sectors.

He emphasized that the Federation is actively working to bring the concerns of traders to the attention of the relevant authorities and secure their resolution. Magoon further reiterated FPCCI’s commitment to serving as a vital bridge between the government and the business community, ensuring continued collaboration to boost exports and strengthen the national economy.

