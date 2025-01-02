Beautification, up-gradation of Constitution Avenue: CDA-DWP approves project worth Rs0.49bn

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) on Wednesday approved a project worth Rs0.49 billion for the beautification and up-gradation of the Constitution Avenue, Islamabad, home to prominent government buildings such as the Aiwan-e-Saddar, Parliament House, and Supreme Court.

The CDA-DWP in total approved four significant projects, including the up-gradation of Constitution Avenue, development of a modern waste management system, feasibility studies for 5-star hotels, and a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse.

The CDA DWP committee was chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, approved several key initiatives aimed at enhancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and services.

To tackle pollution and urbanisation challenges, a consultancy firm will be hired to design a state-of-the-art municipal solid waste management system. The consultancy phase, lasting four months, will introduce international standards to promote a cleaner environment.

