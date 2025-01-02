Non-permanent member of UNSC: Dar hosts reception to mark beginning of Pakistan’s term

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Ishaq Dar hosted a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wednesday, to mark the beginning of Pakistan’s term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2025-2026.

The event was attended by the heads of resident Missions of the UN Security Council Member States in Islamabad and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister said that elected for an eighth time, Pakistan brings to the Security Council a rich legacy of experience and an unwavering commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

