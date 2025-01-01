AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-01

Blome pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

Press Release Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

Senator Aurangzeb briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s economic outlook, emphasizing the government’s reform agenda aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability and ending the boom-and-bust cycle through export-led growth. He highlighted the key sectors of the economy where reforms are being pursued to foster sustainable growth.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the United States for its invaluable support in facilitating the signing of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) and the subsequent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the critical role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant market for Pakistani goods and services.

The Finance Minister particularly noted the growing IT export sector, emphasizing the substantial potential for further expansion of digital exports to the US. He highlighted the promising prospects of enhancing trade in the IT and digital services sectors, with both countries poised to benefit from closer economic ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb Donald Blome

Comments

200 characters

Blome pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories