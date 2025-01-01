Blome pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

Senator Aurangzeb briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s economic outlook, emphasizing the government’s reform agenda aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability and ending the boom-and-bust cycle through export-led growth. He highlighted the key sectors of the economy where reforms are being pursued to foster sustainable growth.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the United States for its invaluable support in facilitating the signing of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) and the subsequent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the critical role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant market for Pakistani goods and services.

The Finance Minister particularly noted the growing IT export sector, emphasizing the substantial potential for further expansion of digital exports to the US. He highlighted the promising prospects of enhancing trade in the IT and digital services sectors, with both countries poised to benefit from closer economic ties.

