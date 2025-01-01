AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-01

Alleged 3rd party gas sale: Minster says facts to be shared with media

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The petroleum minister has sought detail of alleged third-party sale of gas without a license from the ministry to share with the media along with detail of royalty pending against certain oil and gas exploration and production companies.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Petroleum Minister Musadiq Malik said that he would see into the alleged sale of gas in Badin (Sindh).

Responding to another question regarding default E&P companies to clear royalty, he said he would share details of E&P companies with media.

Responding to a question that the KUFPEC, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, is selling its assets worth nearly $60 million in several blocks across Pakistan to Pakistan Exploration (Private) Limited (PEL) to reinvest in other countries, he said the company is strategically shedding only 17 percent and it would hold rest 83 percent.

He said that as per law, the E&P companies had to surrender its incentives when decided to offload their shares in Pakistan.

Earlier, the PEL reportedly stated that the acquisition includes assets in the Dadu, Kirthar, Tajjal, and Qadirpur concessions, along with the Bhit and Qadirpur leases.

“This strategic acquisition strengthens our presence in Pakistan’s energy sector and aligns with our long-term strategy to explore the country’s energy potential,” PEL reportedly stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Oil and gas E&P companies Musadiq Malik KUFPEC

Comments

200 characters

Alleged 3rd party gas sale: Minster says facts to be shared with media

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories