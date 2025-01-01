Rising squash stars shine in Scottish Junior Open 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan’s rising squash stars Mahnoor Ali and Sohail Adnan have made history by winning their respective categories at the prestigious Scottish Junior Open 2024.

Mahnoor Ali triumphed in the Girls Under-13 category, while Sohail Adnan secured victory in the Boys Under-13 category, cementing their positions as two of the brightest young talents in the sport.

In a dominating performance, Mahnoor Ali claimed the Girls U-13 title with a flawless 3-0 victory over India’s Divyanshi Jain in the final. The set scores of 11/5, 11/5, and 11/7 showcased her outstanding skills, composure, and resilience on the court. This victory adds to Mahnoor’s growing list of accomplishments, which includes her historic win at the 2024 US Junior Open Squash Championship and gold medals at the Australian Junior Open and Borneo Junior Open in 2023.

Sohail Adnan, another rising squash star, claimed the Boys U13 title in a hard-fought final, showcasing his impressive technical skills and mental toughness. His victory at the Scottish Junior Open follows his recent win at the Asian Junior U13 Championship in June 2024, further solidifying his place as one of the top junior players in the world. Sohail’s dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence continue to inspire young athletes across Pakistan.

Abdul Razak Dawood, founder of the BARD Foundation, which has supported both Mahnoor and Sohail in their journey, expressed his pride in their achievements, “Mahnoor and Sohail’s victories are a testament to their talent and hard work. With the right support, they have shown that Pakistani athletes can compete and win on the global stage. These wins are a source of pride for the entire nation, and we are excited to continue supporting their growth.”

Mehreen Dawood, representing the BARD Foundation, commented, “Our mission is to empower athletes like Mahnoor Ali & Sohail Adnan to dream big and achieve greatness. Their success at the Scottish Junior Open is a moment of pride for the entire nation and an inspiration for countless young girls aspiring to make their mark in sports.”

