AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-01

Iron ore falls on faltering China demand, high portside stocks

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures ended 2024 with a drastic decline of more than 15% as faltering demand, thin steel margins and high portside stocks in top consumer China dragged prices of the key steelmaking ingredient lower.

Prices rose on the day as sentiment was boosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remark that this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by around 5%, although mounting caution following China’s slowing factory activity expansion in December pressured prices earlier the session.

The World Bank sees China’s gross domestic product growth at 4.9% this year, up from its June forecast of 4.8%. The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 1.17% higher at 779 yuan ($106.73) a metric ton. The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.23% higher at $100.4 a ton as of 0703 GMT after falling to $99.6 earlier in the session.

Year-to-date, the Dalian contract has fallen 16%, while the Singapore benchmark has slid 18.5% as demand wilted with China’s crude steel output falling by 2.7% year-on-year in the first 11 months of this year. A raft of stimulus measures unveiled by Beijing since late September to spur its sputtering economy helped the ferrous market recoup some losses caused by protracted property sector woes hitting steel consumption despite robust steel exports.

The new year should see more oversupply in sea-borne iron ore markets, said Tomas Gutierrez, head of data at consultancy Kallanish Commodities. “There are higher Australian exports coming and some important projects ramping up... So prices will be under pressure.” Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced. Coking coal and coke gained 0.91% and 1.43%, respectively, although they posted annual falls of 44% and 32.5%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed, but ended the year with falls between 11% and 25%. Rebar added 0.39%, wire rod rose 0.08% while hot-rolled coil eased 0.09% and stainless steel dipped 0.35%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore falls on faltering China demand, high portside stocks

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories