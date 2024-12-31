PFA ensures strict enforcement of safety standards

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) marathon operation was conducted in Lahore Zone to tackle health hazards. Inspections led by DG Food Authority Asim Javed covered 1,644 food points, resulting in 4 units being sealed, fines totalling PKR 1.4 million & issuance of 44 new licenses.

During operation, 250 liters of adulterated milk, 4,700 kilograms of diseased chickens & expired prohibited items were discarded. Early morning checkpoints in Tollinton Market and surrounding areas inspected over 451,000 liters of milk and 27 vehicles, while unsanitary storage conditions and counterfeit food production practices were uncovered.

Investigations revealed that adulterated milk and diseased chickens were intended for sale at various shops. Repeat offenders who ignored multiple warnings were penalized heavily and production at counterfeit food units was shut down.

DG Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized crackdown’s focus on ensuring quality food for citizens, stating “Fraudsters have no place in Punjab. Strict enforcement of regulations is vital to safeguarding public health.”

Operation reflects Punjab government’s commitment to eradicating food adulteration and protecting public health. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities to the Punjab Food Authority helpline 1223, as their cooperation is key to ensuring safe and healthy food.

