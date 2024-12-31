AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-31

Most Asian currencies subdued

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies were muted on Monday, weighed down by high US Treasury yields and a firm dollar while the South Korean markets reversed course to trade slightly lower after last week’s parliament vote to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo.

Most equities in Asia traded in a tight range while shares in Malaysia and Singapore climbed 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

The South Korean won slipped 0.1% after rising as much as 0.3% earlier in the session while equities skidded 0.2% after rising up to 1%.

Following the impeachment of Han on Friday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday over this month’s short-lived imposition of martial law.

“The political uncertainties and faster rate cut pace should keep the won on the back foot in the coming months,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The won is the worst performing currency in emerging Asia so far this year, having lost more than 12% weighed down by political tensions in the country and economic woes, coupled with fears of US tariffs.

Most other Asian currencies were largely unchanged amid pressure from high US Treasury yields at near eight-month highs and a firm dollar at a multimonth peak.

Mizuho Bank’s Cheung expects persistent dollar strength to weigh on Asian currencies in the first half of 2025. However, US economy’s cyclical softening and tariffs relief could lead to rebounds in Asian currencies, he added. “The tariff threats are likely to materialize but the implementation may come in lower than expected,” Cheung said.

In Asia, the Indonesian rupiah rose 0.5% but was not far from the more than 4-month low touched on Dec. 19 after the US Federal Reserve adopted a hawkish stance at its policy meeting.

Asian equities Asian currencies South Korean won Most Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies subdued

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories