Business & Finance Print 2024-12-31

JS Bank launches priority banking services

Published 31 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: JS Bank has announced the launch of its Priority Banking services, a tailored offering designed to meet the diverse needs of its most valued clients.

The new Priority Banking services provide exclusive benefits, including access to dedicated relationship managers, expert financial guidance, and streamlined banking processes. Catering to frequent travellers, the offering also includes complimentary VIP access to airport lounges, for convenience and comfort while on the move.

This service balances the demands of modern banking with a human touch. Digital-first clients can enjoy a seamless, paperless banking experience backed by advanced technology and end-to-end digital solutions.

At the same time, the bank remains focused on personalized service, offering tailored financial propositions and a dedicated team to enhance client relationships and deliver a more rewarding experience. Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank has said that this initiative reflects commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our clients.

