Opinion Print 2024-12-31

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What is the way forward for Netanyahu?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:19am

“Bibi files…” “Yes they detail Netanyahu’s corruption ranging from accepting very expensive gifts and…” “But the gifts were liquid gifts right so….so not the same.”

“Right and the files show a linkage between the court case and Israel’s escalating wars within the region and beyond.”

“If you are hinting that the cypher case…”

“Hey I am not talking domestic, I am talking Israel, anyway Netanyahu’s objective perhaps was to divert Israeli voting base attention away from his corruption trial to considerations of national security though I reckon his wars are compromising Israeli national security as the inhumanity associated with Israeli attacks is leading to higher levels of recruitment for Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and world condemnation, other than from administrations in the US and some in Europe.”

“Hamm, is that anything we can relate to, perhaps?”

“Not my concern today and last but not the least Netanyahu banned the Bibi files from airing in Israel.”

“Ahhhhh.”

“Precisely and you know what is happening there don’t you?”

“VPN is enabling many an Israeli to watch the film and…and…yes, social media is another source which is being used by others to watch segments of the film.”

“We have an issue with foreign exchange reserves, we still have only two and half months of reserves so can we sell what we are doing here to deal with the same issue?”

“Well I don’t think a slow-down of internet would be acceptable to the Israelis and I don’t think this policy is going to last long – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is already referring to the internet slow down and X ban in derogatory terms – saying that the old do not know the value of internet and …”

“So what is the way forward for Netanyahu?”

“I guess to expand the war.”

“To where? Israel is bombing Gaza still, killing from 10 to 25 people each day, with more and more dying due to no food, West Bank is also under Israeli settler attacks and one hopes that the PLO has learnt a valuable lesson – that unity is essential in the face of Israel, then there are daily violations of the peace deal with Hezbollah, launching air attacks on Houthis, ongoing land grab in Syria…”

“Iran my friend Iran and for that to be successful Netanyahu needs the US, so I am not sure if he will launch an attack before Trump what with a weak Biden run by a team supportive of Israel whatever Israel does or wait for Trump who is mercurial and…”

“Hamm, and his daughter Ivanka, who married a Jewish guy and converted, is no longer in the picture for his second term….”

“That can change, if Ivanka does a Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“I heard the much retired Captain is in Raiwind having daily conversations with…”

“With the cook on what to prepare three times a day, and I am not sure if that makes him a House Husband or House Son in Law?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

