AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-31

TDAP’s Swat Trade Show concludes

Press Release Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:26am

MINGORA: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized Swat Trade Show 2024, from December 28-29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat.

The trade show was inaugurated by Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP along with Muhammad Naseer, Senior Director General and Noman Basheer, Director General Peshawar

While welcoming the guests, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP said that these trade shows promote trade and economic development of the country.

Addressing the concluding session of the two days Swat Trade Show 2024, Chief Guest Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) appreciated the efforts of TDAP. He said that TDAP’s efforts for empowerment and promotion of local businesses besides economic development of the region are important. Engr Amir Muqam also said that Swat trade show would help provide opportunities to local traders in expansion of their business and attract investment besides enhancing the country’s economy significantly.

Emphasizing on the importance of trade shows, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala said that such shows will empower the business community and will enhance trade and development across diverse sectors and regions of Pakistan. He also discussed about the rich heritage, culture and craftsmanship-of Swat and its potential in economic growth of the country. He further said that Swat produces high-quality fruits, honey, and furniture to exquisite handicrafts and gemstones. These products are not only a source of pride for our nation but also hold immense potential in international markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade SAFRON Zubair Motiwala TDAP Swat Trade Show 2024

Comments

200 characters

TDAP’s Swat Trade Show concludes

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories