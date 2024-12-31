AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Markets Print 2024-12-31

1,200MW added to national grid: PAEC achieves major milestone thru construction of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5

Naveed Siddiqui Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) achieved a major milestone through the construction of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5), adding 1,200 MW of clean and economical energy to the national grid, increasing nuclear energy to 4,760 MW.

The process started with ground breaking by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on 14 July, 2023, made steady progress and moved on to formal construction phase with start of concrete pouring.

The landmark event was graced by Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and other Chinese and Pakistani dignitaries.

Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar, chairman PAEC highlighted the contributions of nuclear power being clean and economical source of energy and stressed its importance for the country’s energy security. Pakistan’s journey in the field of nuclear power is the high point of Pak-China cooperation which dates back to the decade of 1990s.

All the six nuclear power plants currently operating in the country have been constructed with the Chinese assistance. Addition of C-5, the largest and most advanced nuclear power plant in the country will add another 1,200MW of clean and economical energy in the national grid increasing nuclear energy to 4,760MW and boost socio-economic development.

Iqbal, while speaking at the event, said C-5 project bears testimony to Pak-China friendship which will create thousands of jobs for the people of Pakistan during its execution and will provide clean electricity to the national grid at cheap rates. He said that it is the need of the hour that Pakistan should strive to become techno-economy.

The minister lauded steady progress made by PAEC in use of nuclear technology for providing ideal base load electricity to the energy mix in the form of nuclear power.

He also lauded Pak-China cooperation and commended the efforts of everyone involved in the construction of C-5 and appreciated PAEC for immaculate safety record, bearing testimony to its commitment to global responsibilities with respect to nuclear safety, environmental protection and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

