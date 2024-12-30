Jimmy Carter funeral service to be held at Washington National Cathedral on Jan 9

A state funeral for Jimmy Carter, the former US president who died at the age of 100 on Sunday, will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9, according to the New York Times.

US President Joe Biden has directed that Jan. 9 will be a national day of mourning throughout the US for Carter.

Jimmy Carter, former US president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, dead at 100

Biden will eulogize Carter at the state funeral following eight days of ceremonies in Georgia and in Washington, the Times reported.