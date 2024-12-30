Roads in Karachi to be cleared tonight, says Karachi police chief

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Police Javed Alam Odho said on Monday that discussions with protesters had concluded, and efforts were underway to end city-wide demonstrations by tonight.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony, Odho said the police had been showing leniency so far, but those who refuse to disperse will now be dealt with according to the law.

“It is not appropriate to block the entire city under the guise of protests, as it causes significant inconvenience to the public,” the police chief said. He warned that if the roads were not cleared by sunset, the police would use stricter measures to disperse protesters.

Odho noted that demonstrations in 13 locations across the city, including Nathakhan and Malir 15, had already ended.

He thanked the protesters for reopening major roads, saying that the residents of Karachi had endured difficulties for three days and could no longer tolerate further disruption.

Crime control

The Additional IG highlighted ongoing daily encounters between police and criminals, involving units like Shaheen Force, Madadgar 15, and local police.

He assured that these encounters are legitimate, while admitting that isolated incidents of alleged fake encounters occasionally arise.

“When such cases surface, we take immediate action and discourage such practices,” he added.

He also shared statistics on crime, revealing that 104 citizens lost their lives to robber shootings this year, while 190 criminals were killed during police operations.

He also warned citizens against aerial firing on the New Year eve, saying strict action would be taken against those violating the law.

Odho added that Karachi police had pledged to ensure public safety and take firm action against unlawful activities.

Police chief statement taken out of proportion

Meanwhile, Karahi police spokesperson has stated that the Additional IG’s statement was taken out of context.

In a statement, the spokesperson siad the police chief did not order termination of sit-ins, but to ensure they are organized in a manner that does not disrupt the flow of traffic.