AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.7%)
DGKC 104.15 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (5.22%)
FCCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.76%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
HUBC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.07%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.29%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.6%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.29%)
PTC 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.15%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
TRG 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.72%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 1991 (1.79%)
KSE30 35,618 Increased By 578.6 (1.65%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars undermined by gaping yield spreads

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:41am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near recent lows on Monday as yield spreads widened in favour of their US counterpart and speculators eyed breaks of major chart support.

The Aussie was stuck at $0.6422, perilously close to its recent two-year trough of $0.6399.

The next bear target is a low from 2022 at $0.6170.

The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.5639, again not far from a two-year low of $0.5608.

Its 2022 nadir is at $0.5512.

A dovish shift by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this month led investors to price in a roughly 50-50 chance of a rate cut as early as February.

“The RBA Minutes adopted an explicit easing bias for the first time this cycle, while highlighting weaker-than-expected outcomes across consumption, wages growth and housing-related inflation,” noted Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Boak.

“We continue to expect the RBA to commence a gradual easing cycle in February, conditional on a soft outcome in the trimmed-mean CPI.”

Australia, NZ dollars drift towards two-year lows in holiday-thinned trade

The consumer price index for the fourth quarter is due on Jan. 29 and analysts generally assume it would take an increase of no more than 0.6% in the trimmed mean measure to open the door to a February easing.

That is a challenge given the last time it rose by less than 0.8% was in the middle of 2021.

An early read on inflation will come next week when the monthly CPI for November is released, while data on retail sales and household spending should show the impact of Black Friday on consumption.

Across the Tasman, markets are pricing in a 65% chance the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut the 4.25% cash rate by 50 basis points at its February meeting.

The odds of an outsized move narrowed this month when data showed a shockingly sharp contraction in economic growth in both the second and third quarters.

Two-year bond yields are trading a hefty 68 basis points below Treasury yields, a spread not seen since late 2019.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars undermined by gaping yield spreads

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories