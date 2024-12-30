AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.91%)
Print Print 2024-12-30

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Recorder Report Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:13am

RAWALPINDI: The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, under the direction of Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) Tehmina Aamer has intensified its operations against tax evasion and non-compliance, yielding significant results during December 2024.

The IREN team of RTO Rawalpindi in major enforcement actions seized 1,397 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes valued at Rs. 124.47 million. These contraband items involved sales tax and federal excise duties (FED) amounting to Rs. 95.79 million. The seized goods were domesticated for further investigation and action, preventing substantial tax evasion and demonstrating the RTO’s commitment to combat illicit trade.

Beside the above the IREN team of RTO Rawalpindi intercepted and confiscated third-schedule goods including tiles, batteries, marble, bottled water, etc., being transported in violation of laid down rules under the Sales Tax Act, resulting in recovery of Rs. 2.7 million during December 2024. This highlights the office’s vigilance in enforcing tax compliance on taxable goods.

RTO Sargodha detects Rs23bn tax evasion

Additionally, the RTO imposed penalties on non-compliant retailers failing to issue Point-of-Sale (POS) invoices. Around 20 shops were sealed during the month, leading to the recovery of Rs. 10 million in penalties.

Chief Commissioner Tehmina Aamer lauded the efforts of the RTO staff for their dedication and emphasized the importance of strict enforcement measures to enhance tax compliance and curb evasion. She reiterated the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) resolve to ensure fair taxation practices and uphold the integrity of the Inland Revenue Service.

These enforcement actions reflect RTO Rawalpindi’s proactive approach toward safeguarding national revenue and ensuring a level playing field for compliant taxpayers.

Taxes FBR tax evasion Regional Tax Office RTO Rawalpindi

