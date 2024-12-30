PML-N leader warns of ‘conspiracy to fuel extremism’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has alleged that there is a conspiracy to create extremist elements in Pakistan and claimed that an individual involved in the killing of Rangers personnel confessed to being inspired by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s rhetoric.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, Hanif Abbasi criticised misinformation campaigns, including false claims about mass casualties, spread through social media.

He accused certain elements of inciting civil disobedience and lobbying international organ nations such as the World Bank and IMF to withhold aid for the country. He claimed efforts were made to harm Pakistan’s economic stability, including hiring lobbying firms to influence US Congress members.

He emphasised the nation’s resilience against such plots, stating, “Pakistan will not follow the paths of Syria, Iraq, or Libya. Our nuclear programme remains securely in the hands of the military.”

The PML-N leader highlighted the deaths of four Rangers personnel and one police constable, accusing certain groups of undermining the country’s integrity for monetary gain. “If mob rule takes over, no one will be safe,” he warned.

He further stressed that Pakistan’s economic indicators, including remittances totalling $21.7 billion between January and November, reflect improving stability under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. “Investor confidence from countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and China is returning,” he noted.

Abbasi condemned PTI’s alleged role in fuelling unrest, citing the party’s celebratory social media posts during national crises. “They once spoke of rejecting American influence with slogans like ‘Absolutely Not’ but are now cheering on external threats against Pakistan,” he remarked.

He reiterated the need for accountability, stating, “Even if my relative attacks state installations, they should face trial in military courts. No exceptions should be made.”

Abbasi cautioned against external meddling, referencing incidents like the November 26 attack, which he described as a betrayal of Pakistan. “Even a country like Afghanistan dares to challenge us now,” he said, urging collective resolve to defend the nation’s sovereignty.

He concluded by condemning the divisive politics that have fuelled hatred, urging political parties to put national interest above personal agendas and work together to ensure stability and prosperity for Pakistan.

