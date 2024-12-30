Not the Palestinians, Israel with its war victories stands defeated!

A displaced Palestinian, Hatem Kullab, living in makeshift tents in blood-stained Gaza, endures unimaginable hardships. He walks nearly eight kilometers to obtain a loaf of bread from overcrowded bakeries, where scarce edibles are sold at skyrocketing prices. His ordeal is not an isolated story—it mirrors the collective pain and anguish of over two million besieged souls.

Every man, woman, and child in Gaza roams the ruined and blood stained streets, desperately searching for a morsel of food or a drop of water to sustain life. Their untold misery and agony defies description.

Under relentless assaults by the Zionist death forces, Gaza is besieged and surrounded. Well-fed, heavily armed soldiers and lethal tanks occupy every devastated neighborhood, every street, and every corner.

Palestinians are stripped of their dignity, honour, and life itself, forced into an endless cycle of fear, chaos, and despair. In this desolation, they are made to flee from one crumbled shelter to another, struggling for mere survival. Even in their flight, they are tactically cornered and trapped, destined to face death.

The so-called evacuation orders issued by the Israeli Defense Forces are not a measure of safety but a calculated trap designed to massacre unarmed civilians. Death looms as an ever-present shadow, claiming hundreds of lives daily and reducing entire families to memories.

Apartments, schools, hospitals, and makeshift shelters are reduced to rubble in an instant leaving behind only the haunting silence of lives erased. Palestinians are being perished through bombs, bullets, hunger, thirst, heat, disease, and trauma.

This relentless bloodshed, fueled by advanced American weapons and precision technology, unfolds in full view of a largely indifferent world. The apathy of the international community and the Muslim world compounds the tragedy. Since October 7, 2023, the Zionists warlords have been waging a merciless war of annihilation.

After more than 14 months, the objective of defeating Hamas and releasing hostages remains a distant dream. Hamas’s leadership, fighters, and tunnels have been obliterated. Now, one must ask: who remains to be killed? What purpose does this unending destruction serve? How many more innocent children and women must die?

The Zionist forces’ insatiable thirst for leveling Gaza, killing generations, and erasing the future of Palestinian children leaves behind nothing but a trail of devastation. What else do they seek to achieve with their arrogance and firepower? The Zionist warlords remain weak and defeated in their objectives.

Their precision technology and deadly strikes and war victories have failed to break the indomitable spirit, courage, and resilience of the oppressed.

In fact, Israeli atrocities, barbarism and inhuman cruelties out to destroy generations and wipe out towns and settlements have only strengthened and furthered the cause of the Hamas ideology. The Gaza may lie in ruins but the just cause and spirit of its brave and fearless sons and daughters survive and lives on. The charisma and cause of Hamas remains triumphant even in ruins of Gaza

Defiant and intransigent Israel is now left with no option but to seek peace through diplomacy and negotiation. Force, coercion, and firepower cannot browbeat Palestinians into submission.

Diplomacy and compromise are the only viable paths to ensure Israel’s safe boundaries and peace for its citizens. History offers valuable lessons: lofty objectives have been achieved through dialogue and understanding.

The Camp David Accords, where Sinai was returned to Egypt in exchange for peace guarantees, serve as a testament to the possibility of peaceful resolution. Israel’s peace treaty with Jordan also exemplifies the benefits of give-and-take agreements.

Rather than funneling billions of dollars into expanding arsenals and waging wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, Israel should reprioritize its focus on improving the lives of its citizens, including nearly the two million vulnerable people living below the poverty line. It must realize the bitter truth that war itself is defeat and destruction and that peace, prosperity, and stability are worth far more than destruction and stagnation.

The world is bright, the future promising, and the sun shines equally on the oppressor and the oppressed. By abandoning war tactics, invasions, incursions and land grabs, Israel can defeat the war-mongering mindset of the U.S. military-industrial complex, as for them, every war and calamity is a profit-making opportunity.

Whether in Ukraine, Gaza, or Iran, every moment of war enriches these profiteers. This cycle must be broken by upholding the banner of peace.

It is high time Israel is made to see reason and logic, to end this genocidal horror, and to embrace peace through diplomacy and mutual understanding. The global conscience demands an end to this madness. It is imperative to honor the cries for a free Palestine, respect the 1967 borders, and grant Palestinians their inalienable right to live with dignity, honour, and peace.

Only through dialogue and understanding can lasting peace be achieved—a peace that secures the future for all, including the children of Gaza and Israel alike

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024