Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Kurram lawyers warn protest over closure of main highway

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Kurram District Bar Association has warned of massive lawyers’ movement over the prolonged closure of main highway and elusive peace in the restive region.

The Kurram District Bar Association has strongly criticised what they claim the “non-seriousness and incompetence” of the district administration, and lambasted the district police officer (DPO) and other government functionaries for their failure to bring peace and normalcy in the troubled district bordering Afghanistan.

Addressing media representatives, President of the District Bar Association, Advocate Aamir Abbas Turi, stressed the need for urgent measures to restore normalcy.

He highlighted that the road blockade, persisting for over two months, has adversely disrupted the routine lives of residents of the area. “The persistent road closure has brought life in Kurram District to a standstill,” said Turi, expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The association warned that if pragmatic steps were not taken to secure and reopen the road, they would be compelled to take legal and constitutional steps.

Advocate Turi declared, “If the administration fails to act, the District Bar Association will mobilise, and, as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council’s declaration, we will organise a peace march from Peshawar to Parachinar and announce a nationwide protest.” He hinted at engaging the legal fraternity from across Pakistan.

The bar association called for immediate attention from higher authorities to resolve the issue, restore normalcy, and ensure the well-being of the residents of Kurram District.

He highlighted the severe hardships being faced by the elderly and children due to the cold wave, while underscoring the urgent need for action.

Turi said the prolonged closure of the Thall-Parachinar National Highway caused the shortage of edible items and medicine in the region. The lawyers’ association members demanded immediate action to reopen and secure the road to alleviate the suffering of the local population.

Social worker and local journalist Azmat Alizai told Business Recorder that the continued closure of the Thall-Parachinar National Highway has not only disrupted daily life but has also posed a grave humanitarian challenge in the region. The growing cold wave and lack of supplies have added to the suffering of the population, making immediate action imperative. He said over 170 people have so far been killed in one month due to tribal clashes.

Despite agreement reached between Commissioner Kohat and around 200 tribal elders, peace and stability in Kurram is still a distant dream.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

