No accountability for political assassinations

EDITORIAL: This December 27th was the 17th anniversary of two-time former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination in Rawalpindi at about the same place where the first prime minister of Pakistan and one of its founding fathers Liaquat Ali Khan fell to an assassin’s bullet nearly 73 year earlier.

Both shocking incidents that left an indelible mark on the nation’s democratic journey remain shrouded in mystery. The latter’s assassin was killed on the spot, providing an alibi to whosoever planned and orchestrated the heinous act. Still, nagging questions persist given the uncontested fact that the shooter was sitting in the front row reserved for police officers from the Crime Investigation Department, making it easy for him to target the PM while he delivered his address. Regarding Benazir’s case, there is no doubt whatsoever that the deadly attack on her life was the result of a conspiracy.

She was first targeted in October of that fateful year upon return from self-exile. Her massive homecoming procession came under a bombing attack at Karsaz in Karachi. Miraculously, she survived unhurt but hundreds of her party workers and supporters lost their lives.

The second time the would-be assassins did everything to achieve their nefarious designs. Sharp shooters placed on rooftops of buildings surrounding her election rally, apparently, failed to find the right opportunity to hit her on stage. But others lay in wait on her way back in an armoured vehicle.

As soon as she stood up to respond to a cheering crowd an attacker opened fire followed by a suicide bombing that left her mortally wounded and some 20 other people dead. The then government of Gen Pervez Musharraf blamed it on a Taliban commander, Baitullah Mehsud, who denied any involvement.

Ten year later, an anti-terrorism court acquitted five Taliban suspects of conspiracy to murder the former prime minister, but sent two policemen to jail for purported negligence to prevent the attack, and also declared by then ex-president Musharraf - charged in the case - a fugitive from justice.

As expected, her son PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected that verdict. The court, obviously, had overlooked the findings of a UN Commission of Inquiry appointed at the request of PPP government, which brought to light some crucial details. Its April 2010 report noted that the government was quick to blame Baitullah Mehsud, although Bhutto’s foes potentially included elements from the establishment itself.

Though it failed to reach a conclusion as to the organizers/sponsors of the attack, the commission said the security arrangements by federal and local authorities to protect Benazir were “fatally ineffective”, and subsequent investigations into her death were “prejudiced” and involved “a whitewash”.

No surprise therefore if 17 year on the people and Benazir’s family as well as of those who lost their lives both in the Karsaz and Rawalpindi bombings await justice. This only encourages other potential killers to get rid of any political leader with impunity.

In fact two years ago, former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan faced a botched assassination attempt in Wazirabad during a protest march on Islamabad. Luckily, he escaped with bullet injuries to a leg. But he was unable to lodge an FIR with the police even though his party ruled in Punjab where it happened. All these appalling incidents underscore the need for democratic accountability over which hangs a big question mark.

