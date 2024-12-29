AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Opinion Print 2024-12-29

The challenge of loss-making SOEs

Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

According to media reports, the government has announced that 15 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) accounted for 99.3 percent of cumulative losses during July-December FY2024. Frankly speaking, this information is not news per se in view of the fact that SOEs have been inflicting massive losses on the national exchequer for decades.

Successive governments are in fact the main culprit behind such slide because they have in fact promoted inefficiencies and corruption in these entities in order to serve their own political interests, primarily the vote bank. These governments themselves have shown either resistance or reluctance to privatise loss-making SOEs.

The incumbent government’s approach to the challenge of SOEs is not different from its predecessors’. In my view, we cannot arrive at any solution to the problem of loss-making SOEs because the government itself is a major part of the problem. Little or no progress with regard to government’s privatization plans says it all.

Khwaja Khurshid Shahid, Lahore

SOEs FY2024

