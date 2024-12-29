K2 Airways commences domestic cargo services

KARACHI: A private airline of Pakistan, K2 Airways, on Saturday commenced its domestic cargo flight operation and the first cargo flight was operated between Karachi and Lahore.

According to details, K2 Airways will use Boeing 737 aircraft for flight operations on both domestic and international routes. The cargo flight operations will carry 20 tons of goods from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.

During the first phase, flight operation was started domestically while during the second phase flight operation will be started for members of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.