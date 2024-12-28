Rain delays start of third day of South Africa-Pakistan Test

Rain delayed the start of play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion on Saturday, with the visitors two runs behind with seven second innings wickets in hand.

Pakistan were 88-3 at stumps on Friday, fighting back after trailing South Africa by 90 runs.

Bowlers bring Pakistan back into first Test in South Africa

Pakistan were put into bat on the opening day and scored 211 after which their hosts replied with 301.

The Test is the first of two, with the second starting at Newlands in Cape Town on Jan. 3.