Bowlers bring Pakistan back into first Test in South Africa

CENTURION: Pakistan’s bowlers hit back after the tourists were bowled out for 211 on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Khurram Shahzad struck twice and Mohammad Abbas claimed a late wicket as South Africa reached 82 for three at the close.

Dane Paterson and debutant Corbin Bosch did most of the damage for South Africa after Pakistan were sent in to bat on a well-grassed pitch.

Paterson, enjoying a late-career surge at the age of 35, took five for 61 - his second five-wicket haul in successive Tests - while Bosch took four for 63.

Kamran Ghulam made a counter-attacking 54 off 71 balls for Pakistan.

Bosch claimed a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket when Pakistan captain Shan Masood edged a drive to Marco Jansen at fourth slip after Masood and Saim Ayub put on 36 for the first wicket.

The openers batted patiently in the first hour but the tempo of the innings changed after Masood’s dismissal.

Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed said in a pre-match television interview that he didn’t expect a significant difference in approach from his players after they beat South Africa 3-0 in a one-day series which ended on Sunday.

Pakistan-South Africa Test series starts today

Javed reasoned that it was the sort of pitch on which positive stroke play was required to score runs in seam-friendly conditions.

It seemed the majority of Pakistan’s batsmen were still in aggressive one-day mode. Both Paterson and Bosch benefitted from batsmen playing poor strokes.

Saud Shakeel played an extraordinary innings after going out to bat with his side on 41 for three after Ayub and Babar Azam quickly followed Masood back to the dressing room.

Shakeel hit three boundaries off his first five balls before gloving a catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to be out for 14 off six balls.

Ghulam was undeterred, racing to a 52-ball half-century and sharing a rapid 81-run fifth-wicket stand with Mohammad Rizwan (27).

Ghulam went for his shots, sometimes to the frustration of the South African bowlers, and his feisty effort included an exchange of words with Kagiso Rabada - South Africa’s most impressive bowler despite not taking a wicket - and Verreynne.

Ghulam was out in bizarre fashion, charging down the pitch to Paterson and top-edging a slog to long leg.