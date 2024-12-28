ISPR lashes out at Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), criticised the Afghan interim government for its failure to curb terrorist activities originating from its soil.

“Pakistan has pointed out repeatedly that banned organizations continue to operate freely in Afghanistan, posing a threat to regional peace,” he stated during a year-end press conference that covered Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, political unrest, and welfare initiatives.

In 2024, the Pakistan Army carried out 59,775 intelligence-based operations, eliminating 925 terrorists, including 73 high-value targets, with the largest number of neutralized terrorists in five years.

These efforts also led to the martyrdom of 383 officers and soldiers.

Key terrorists killed included Mian Syed Arif Qureshi, Mohsin Qadir, Attaullah Mehran, and high-ranking Baloch separatists such as Sana alias Baro and Bashir alias Pir Jan. Additionally, 27 Afghan terrorists were killed, while two suicide bombers, Insafullah alias Talha and Roohullah, were captured along with weapons, explosives, and suicide vests.

Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted the persistence of terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil. “All evidence related to terrorism can be traced back to the safe havens enjoyed by terrorists in Afghanistan,” he remarked, urging the Afghan interim government to curb these activities.

He reaffirmed the army’s stance, stating: “Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eliminate terrorist networks and keep our citizens safe.”

The repatriation of 815,000 illegal Afghan nationals from September 2023 onwards was cited as a critical step toward securing the Western border. Furthermore, 72 per cent of tribal areas have been cleared of minefields as part of ongoing demining efforts.

Addressing the violent events of May 9, Lt Gen Chaudhry termed them an outcome of political terrorism and a deliberate conspiracy. The military courts have handed down sentences ranging from two to 10 years to 85 civilians involved in the violence, subject to appeals in the Supreme Court.

“The May 9 tragedy is not a military case but a matter of the public,” he emphasised. Rejecting false narratives that the army orchestrated the attacks, he said: “If we have sentenced our own people under our laws, it demonstrates our accountability. Those who claimed otherwise should now be satisfied.”

The DG ISPR reiterated the army’s neutrality, adding that “politicizing military institutions or court-martial proceedings is not appropriate.” He also linked the May 9 events to a broader conspiracy tied to a specific political party.

The military’s spokesperson stated that no political leader’s desire for power should take precedence over the nation’s well-being.

“We respect all political parties and their leadership,” he said in response to a question about the rumored backdoor discussions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the military.

“However, no individual, his politics, or his desire for power is above Pakistan,” he added firmly, emphasising the military’s commitment to the country’s interests over political maneuvering.

He also expressed support for dialogue among political factions to resolve differences, stating, “It is encouraging to see politicians come together and address their issues through constructive conversation,” underscoring a positive outlook on political engagement.

Pakistan’s borders remained a focal point, with 25 ceasefire violations, 564 speculative firings, and 181 airspace breaches by India reported this year. The DG ISPR condemned India’s state-sponsored terrorism and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also highlighted ongoing security concerns in Kurram District, where tribal land disputes have escalated into violent clashes, claiming over 100 lives. “This is a complex social issue worsened by provincial government neglect and fake news giving it a sectarian color,” he explained.

He urged local stakeholders to resolve disputes through dialogue, stating, “Law enforcement and the military will assist, but this is primarily a provincial and political responsibility.”

Beyond counter-terrorism, the armed forces launched 6,500 outreach programs benefiting over 700,000 students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Sibi-Harnai railway track reopened after 17 years, and the Kachhi Canal project irrigated 65,000 acres of barren land.

Efforts against electricity theft, smuggling, and hoarding have also significantly reduced illegal activities under a nationwide crackdown. Additionally, the One Document Regime has curtailed illegal border crossings and streamlined passport usage.

The DG ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Afghanistan’s stability, noting the country’s significant contributions to peacekeeping efforts and its decades-long support for Afghan refugees.

Lt Gen Chaudhry criticised the Afghan interim government for failing to restrict terrorist activities originating from its territory. He said: “Pakistan has pointed out repeatedly that banned organisations continue to operate freely in Afghanistan, posing a threat to regional peace.”

The DG ISPR reiterated the Pakistan Army’s robust self-accountability mechanism, including the recent court-martial of individuals within its ranks. Responding to questions about former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, he stated, “The officer who prefers politics to the State will be held accountable. Matters of national security require prioritizing the State above all else.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024