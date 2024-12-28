AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

ISPR lashes out at Afghan govt

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), criticised the Afghan interim government for its failure to curb terrorist activities originating from its soil.

“Pakistan has pointed out repeatedly that banned organizations continue to operate freely in Afghanistan, posing a threat to regional peace,” he stated during a year-end press conference that covered Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, political unrest, and welfare initiatives.

In 2024, the Pakistan Army carried out 59,775 intelligence-based operations, eliminating 925 terrorists, including 73 high-value targets, with the largest number of neutralized terrorists in five years.

These efforts also led to the martyrdom of 383 officers and soldiers.

Key terrorists killed included Mian Syed Arif Qureshi, Mohsin Qadir, Attaullah Mehran, and high-ranking Baloch separatists such as Sana alias Baro and Bashir alias Pir Jan. Additionally, 27 Afghan terrorists were killed, while two suicide bombers, Insafullah alias Talha and Roohullah, were captured along with weapons, explosives, and suicide vests.

Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted the persistence of terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil. “All evidence related to terrorism can be traced back to the safe havens enjoyed by terrorists in Afghanistan,” he remarked, urging the Afghan interim government to curb these activities.

He reaffirmed the army’s stance, stating: “Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eliminate terrorist networks and keep our citizens safe.”

The repatriation of 815,000 illegal Afghan nationals from September 2023 onwards was cited as a critical step toward securing the Western border. Furthermore, 72 per cent of tribal areas have been cleared of minefields as part of ongoing demining efforts.

Addressing the violent events of May 9, Lt Gen Chaudhry termed them an outcome of political terrorism and a deliberate conspiracy. The military courts have handed down sentences ranging from two to 10 years to 85 civilians involved in the violence, subject to appeals in the Supreme Court.

“The May 9 tragedy is not a military case but a matter of the public,” he emphasised. Rejecting false narratives that the army orchestrated the attacks, he said: “If we have sentenced our own people under our laws, it demonstrates our accountability. Those who claimed otherwise should now be satisfied.”

The DG ISPR reiterated the army’s neutrality, adding that “politicizing military institutions or court-martial proceedings is not appropriate.” He also linked the May 9 events to a broader conspiracy tied to a specific political party.

The military’s spokesperson stated that no political leader’s desire for power should take precedence over the nation’s well-being.

“We respect all political parties and their leadership,” he said in response to a question about the rumored backdoor discussions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the military.

“However, no individual, his politics, or his desire for power is above Pakistan,” he added firmly, emphasising the military’s commitment to the country’s interests over political maneuvering.

He also expressed support for dialogue among political factions to resolve differences, stating, “It is encouraging to see politicians come together and address their issues through constructive conversation,” underscoring a positive outlook on political engagement.

Pakistan’s borders remained a focal point, with 25 ceasefire violations, 564 speculative firings, and 181 airspace breaches by India reported this year. The DG ISPR condemned India’s state-sponsored terrorism and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also highlighted ongoing security concerns in Kurram District, where tribal land disputes have escalated into violent clashes, claiming over 100 lives. “This is a complex social issue worsened by provincial government neglect and fake news giving it a sectarian color,” he explained.

He urged local stakeholders to resolve disputes through dialogue, stating, “Law enforcement and the military will assist, but this is primarily a provincial and political responsibility.”

Beyond counter-terrorism, the armed forces launched 6,500 outreach programs benefiting over 700,000 students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Sibi-Harnai railway track reopened after 17 years, and the Kachhi Canal project irrigated 65,000 acres of barren land.

Efforts against electricity theft, smuggling, and hoarding have also significantly reduced illegal activities under a nationwide crackdown. Additionally, the One Document Regime has curtailed illegal border crossings and streamlined passport usage.

The DG ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Afghanistan’s stability, noting the country’s significant contributions to peacekeeping efforts and its decades-long support for Afghan refugees.

Lt Gen Chaudhry criticised the Afghan interim government for failing to restrict terrorist activities originating from its territory. He said: “Pakistan has pointed out repeatedly that banned organisations continue to operate freely in Afghanistan, posing a threat to regional peace.”

The DG ISPR reiterated the Pakistan Army’s robust self-accountability mechanism, including the recent court-martial of individuals within its ranks. Responding to questions about former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, he stated, “The officer who prefers politics to the State will be held accountable. Matters of national security require prioritizing the State above all else.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan DG ISPR Afghanistan ISPR Pakistan Army terrorists killed IBO operation military courts May 09 riots Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry

Comments

200 characters

ISPR lashes out at Afghan govt

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories