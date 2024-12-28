AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
DG Passports tenders unconditional apology

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Director General Passports and Immigration tendered an unconditional apology on Friday to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen for “mistakenly” putting his name in the travel ban list.

A single-judge bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding inclusion of Shaheen's name in the travel ban list.

A representative of the Director General Passports and Immigration appeared before the court and tendered an unconditional apology to the PTI leader, saying his name had been included in the travel ban list by mistake.

Shaheen, who appeared before the court, pleaded that his name was earlier included in Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL), which was removed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a court order.

He further said that his name was again included in the PNIL because he belongs to the rival PTI and it was done to settle political scores.

In response, the FIA representative told the court that Shaheen's name is no more on any list and he is free to travel.

The Passport Office representative informed the court that Shaheen's name was mistakenly included in the list, which has now been cleared and his passport has been activated.

Justice Tahir, in his remarks, said that if the name was included in any list again, it would be a contempt of court. The court adjourned the hearing till January 13.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

