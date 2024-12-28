Aleem condoles over Azeri plane crash deaths

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the Azerbaijani Embassy where he expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash and sympathised with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov.

Expressing his heartfelt feelings over the incident, Aleem Khan said that he is extremely saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the plane accident of Azerbaijan and he has come to express his sympathy not with the Azerbaijani ambassador but to his brother in this difficult time.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly Islamic countries that share each other's sorrows and joys equally and the Pakistani people have their heartfelt sympathies with the citizens of Azerbaijan and the affected families.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan in his comments wrote in the book kept at the Azerbaijani Embassy and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant peace to those who died in the plane crash and grant a speedy recovery to the injured ones.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, while expressing his gratitude to Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for visiting the Embassy, said that he thank the people of Pakistan and sincerely appreciate their sentiments which they have expressed by coming here in this difficult time. May Allah, the Almighty protect every country from such accidents and shower blessings upon us.

