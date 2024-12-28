AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Press Release Published 28 Dec, 2024

Johar Jawans, North Nawabs and Clifton Popular secure victories in KTPL

Press Release Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: The 13th day of the Karachi Tape Ball Premier League (KTPL) hosted three matches, with impressive performances from Johar Jawans, North Nawabs, and Clifton Popular, as they emerged victorious in their respective matches at the Moin Khan Academy.

In the opening match, Johar Jawans defeated Karachi Nights by 10 wickets. Karachi Nights posted scores of 104/1 in the first inning and 105/2 in the second, while Johar Jawans easily chased down 55/0 in the first inning and 159/0 in second. Abdul Basit was the standout performer for Johar Jawans with an unbeaten 94, supported by Waqas Sher’s 49. Zohaib Ur Rehman with 60 and Para Din with 48 were top scorers for Karachi Nights.

North Nawabs triumphed over Malir Malangs in the second match, setting a target with 45/2 in the first inning and 147/0 in the second. Malir Malangs managed scores of 96/3 and 94/2 respectively. Sarmad Hameed was the top scorer for North Nawabs with 69 runs. Malir Malangs’ Mimran Khan with 52 and M Jahangir Awan with 42 scored fought hard but couldn’t secure the win.

In the final match, Clifton Popular easily defeated Lyari Legends. Clifton posted 111/1 in the first inning and 99/3 in the second, while Lyari Legends were all out for 47 after making 48/4 in their first innings. Asad Shah led the way for Clifton with scores of 43 and 74, while Lyari’s best efforts came from Qari Hameed Ullah with 21 and Muzammil with 28 scored.

