AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens after central bank withdraws support

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar on Friday after the central bank announced it will withdraw some support for the currency in the first working week of 2025 after the New Year’s break.

The rouble was down 0.5% at 100.50 against the dollar by 0800 GMT, over-the-counter market data showed.

The Russian currency weakened 0.25% to 13.44 against China’s yuan in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The central bank said it will reduce its net forex sales by almost 60% from Jan. 9 under its complex scheme of foreign currency operations both to ensure supply on the domestic market and to act on behalf of the finance ministry.

“This indicates a winter stabilisation of the situation and the damping of exchange rate volatility following the extreme turbulence at the end of autumn,” BCS brokerage analysts said.

Russian rouble flat against dollar

After the rouble tumbled to its lowest mark in around 2-1/2 years in November as a result of new US financial sanctions, the central bank moved in to prop up the rouble by deferring purchases of foreign currency on behalf of the finance ministry.

The rouble regained much of the lost ground since then and stabilised around 100 to the dollar, the level seen by the market as the new equilibrium for the Russian currency.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were up 0.4% at 101.42.

The Russian central bank set an official exchange rate at 99.23 to the dollar.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens after central bank withdraws support

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories