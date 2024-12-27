AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits two-week high, Toyota rises for third day

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a two-week high on Friday as a weak yen lifted exporters, with Toyota Motor gaining for a third straight session.

The Nikkei had risen 1.28% to 40,074.56, crossing the 40,000 level for the first time since Dec. 12. The broader Topix was up 1% at 2,794.54.

“First of all, there were few sellers as most investors who wanted to sell stocks have already completed the sell-off. And Japanese stocks seem cheap relative to US stocks, so some adjusted their positions,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“And the gains of Toyota and Sony have lifted overall sentiment. Toyota is still undervalued and that boosted appetite for the shares.”

Toyota Motor advanced 2.1%, becoming the biggest source for the Topix’s gain.

The shares are set to rise for a third session after local media reported this week the automaker would double its return on equity target to 20% by around 2030.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as Toyota shares shine

The auto sector rose 1.54% to become the second-best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

Airlines rose 1.56%. Among individual stocks, Sony Group rose 1.73%.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.8%, giving the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.28%. Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, said the momentum was strong as retail investors’ sales were done by Thursday, the last day for the delivery of stocks for 2024.

Among other stocks, Makino Milling Machine was untraded but is set to rise to a daily limit after manufacturing giant Nidec said it planned to launch a tender offer to take Makino private.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 76% rose and 20% fell, with 2% flat.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits two-week high, Toyota rises for third day

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories